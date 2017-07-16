Fisherman rescued after falling between V-Wall rocks

Police, NSW Ambulance, NSW Fire and Rescue, Volunteer Rescue Association and two SES units combined to rescue a rock angler who fell between rocks at the V-Wall at Nambucca Heads.

POLICE, NSW Ambulance, NSW Fire and Rescue, Volunteer Rescue Association and two SES units combined to rescue a rock angler who fell between rocks at the V-Wall at Nambucca Heads.

About 6.30pm on Friday, a 47-year-old man became trapped between rocks in an inverted position while fishing at the V-Wall break wall.

The angler lost his footing on the V-Wall and fell head first through the cracks in the boulders and became wedged upside down with the tide rising.

Ambulance NSW Duty Operations Manager Mick Mair said it appears the man dropped one of the fish he caught and fell as he went to pick it up.

He was freed just before 11pm with some lacerations and was treated at the scene for mild hypothermia and other minor injuries before he was taken to hospital.

Marine Area Commander, Superintendent Mark Hutchings, said it was important for rock anglers to always remain alert.

"I would urge rock anglers to remember that, whatever happens while you are fishing, nothing is worth risking your life," he said.

"It is important for anyone planning to take part in rock fishing to heed our advice; we are trying to save your life."

Rock anglers are urged to follow these safety tips when they venture out: