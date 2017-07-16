Fisherman rescued after falling between V-Wall rocks

POLICE, NSW Ambulance, NSW Fire and Rescue, Volunteer Rescue Association and two SES units combined to rescue a rock angler who fell between rocks at the V-Wall at Nambucca Heads.
About 6.30pm on Friday, a 47-year-old man became trapped between rocks in an inverted position while fishing at the V-Wall break wall.
The angler lost his footing on the V-Wall and fell head first through the cracks in the boulders and became wedged upside down with the tide rising.
Ambulance NSW Duty Operations Manager Mick Mair said it appears the man dropped one of the fish he caught and fell as he went to pick it up.
He was freed just before 11pm with some lacerations and was treated at the scene for mild hypothermia and other minor injuries before he was taken to hospital.
Marine Area Commander, Superintendent Mark Hutchings, said it was important for rock anglers to always remain alert.
"I would urge rock anglers to remember that, whatever happens while you are fishing, nothing is worth risking your life," he said.
"It is important for anyone planning to take part in rock fishing to heed our advice; we are trying to save your life."
Rock anglers are urged to follow these safety tips when they venture out:
- Always wear a life jacket
- Make enquiries and check weather and conditions before you leave home
- Observe first/fish later: watch your intended fishing spot to get an idea of the conditions over a full swell/wave cycle
- Carry safety gear; head protection, as well as a float and line to help anyone else who might be washed into the water.
- Never fish by yourself and always stand within sight of each other
- Make sure you let family and friends know where you are going and when you'll be back
- Carry a mobile phone
- Never fish in exposed areas during rough or large seas and be aware that conditions may change dramatically in a short period of time
- Stay alert. Never turn your back on the sea
- If waves, the weather or swell threaten your fishing spot, leave immediately
- If in doubt, don't go out
- In the event of an emergency, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.