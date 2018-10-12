Menu
Craig and his son Shaun Cameron caught this cracker snapper.
Fish off the Coffs Coast

12th Oct 2018 10:30 AM

FISHING on the Coffs Coast offers a diverse range of fish species due to our location with tropical and sub-tropical species.

The beaches, islands, reefs and FADS offer plenty of opportunity for keen fishermen and spearfishers to get out on the water and bring home fresh fish for the table.

To celebrate the impressive catches, whether they're personal best sizes, a first of a species for someone or just a great day out on the water, we want to see your "fish snaps”.

Next time you land a fish on the Coffs Coast, take a photo and post it on our Facebook call out. Don't miss the next one on Tuesday at 5.30pm.

