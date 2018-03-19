Readers flip out over the big fish on the foreshores

The concrete fish sculpture on Jetty Beach has got people talking.

Fish tagged as bad

HEAR, hear to Sharon Bird (Letters to the Editor 'Fish out of Water' March 10) on her comments regarding the concrete fish at the Jetty Foreshore.

When my wife saw it she thought John Stanhope had moved to Coffs.

John was the Chief Minister in Canberra and his legacy was those horrible (our opinion) art works around Canberra. But wait, there is more.

Will it get tagged like the fish in the ocean?

Ron Page

The Senate Estimates Committee has been told there have been no formal funding discussions surrounding the Pacific Hwy bypass of Coffs Harbour. TREVOR VEALE

Bypass uppercut

IF YOU were wondering why the Coffs Harbour Bypass has taken so long, take a look in the mirror, the answer is likely staring you in the face.

The National Party, formerly the Country party, has held the seat of Cowper for 97 of the past 99 years and yet the bypass plan is incomplete and no business case has been submitted to Infrastructure Australia.

Call me impatient, call me unreasonable, but I was thinking 97 years might

have been long enough to

at least get the paperwork done.

The incumbent member for Cowper has been trotting out the same bypass poli-waffle for the past 17 years and recently stated:

"I don't have anything

to update you on about

the physical planning process."

Since 2013 the Coalition has poured 3.5 times more funding into marginal seats than safe seats.

So, if the person in the mirror was hoping for a highway bypass before

the end of another

century and has been a rusted-on National Party supporter, that person needs to sneak off into a corner and give himself or herself an uppercut.

Michael Jenson

Former deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce during Question Time in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra, Tuesday, February 27, 2018. MICK TSIKAS

Too much detail

DARCEY, dear Darcey, it pains me to say this, but your Letter of Wednesday, March 7 (Confusion over the boundaries of love) illustrates perfectly the reason women are seriously over the "male's weak spot".

In his haste to blacken his no doubt former girlfriend's name, Barnaby Joyce has successfully trashed the reputations of five women (partner, wife and daughters) and made his behaviour appear even more egregious by claiming the paternity of this now famous unborn baby to be a "grey area".

I wait breathlessly for him to announce on the nightly news that his orgasms were faked.

Margaret England, Kororo

Michelle Parry from St John Ambulance. Inga Williams

Thanks to the ambos

TO the St John Ambulance attendant, the two paramedics and the Coffs Harbour Golf Club vice-president for the great care and attention given to my wife Robyn following her fall watching the golf (recently): thank you so much.

Also thank you to the surgeons, nurses and all staff for their wonderful care at Coffs Harbour Hospital.

Ian Reynolds

Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser. Trevor Veale

Local MP gets the job done in Sydney

TO our local member Andrew Fraser on his trip to Sydney, he personally took our paper work, queued up, explained our probelm and resolved the matter. Well above expectations. Thank you.

G. and W. Cowin

The new amenities block at Macauley's Headland.

The jewels and the rocks of Coffs

WHILST I support the work carried out at the Jetty Foreshores as a jewell there are other coastal sports in Coffs Harbour that need attention.

The Macauley's area is this place. We visit teh area frequently and living within walking distance have has years of concern.

Apeart from the new toilet block that is all that has been done.

The boardriders club have many competitions there.

Parking is so limited there are forced to used the no standing areas and block the emergency extrance. The surrounding area is a disgrace along the road.

All of this needs attention given this area is part of the Coffs Harbour coastline.

Tourists also visit all of Coffs' beaches.

Edna Messer

Circus Phoenix in Coffs Harbour. Contributed

Standing ovation for extreme circus

I WAS entertained by the most fantastic and entertaining show I have seen in many years.

My elderly mum and I went to see Circus Phoenix Extreme.

It was so well presented we were absolutely enthralled.

The artists were all top class and it was all real from the motorbike stunts performed and the aerial aerobatics to te most exciting Globe of Death. I highly recommend it for all ages.

Kae McGuire

Call for heritage to be remembered

NO doubt the old Forestry building wil be replaced but aspects of its history must be retained in the future development.

Firstly, the fact that during World War II many locals spent hours on the roof-top reporting on types of planes and ships that were in the vicinity.

My mother-in-law was one.

Secondly, the building has walls of panels showing all the timbers growing and being used in our area.

These were beautiful, but someone did not see that aspect and they were painted over.

My husband as a teenager showed them to many visitors.

Please let us remember our heritage.

Pat Armstrong

Time for NBN to lift its game

WHILE NBN Co and the Government continue to tinker around the edges of actual reform, small and medium sized businesses are being left behind.

I constantly hear from small businesses in regional communities, which have had their internet and phone services dropping out four or five times a day.

This can happen for months at a time.

A recent survey by ASX-listed, Reckon, found that a staggering 83 per cent of small business lack confidence in the delivery of Turnbull's second-rate NBN.

It also found that a majority of small business also believe that they will be left out of the digital economy.

It is a shocking indictment on Mr Turnbull's NBN and a stark warning to the Government and NBN Co, alike.

Stephen Jones

Regional Communications Shadow Minister

THUMBS UP - To Lyn and Jenny at the Post Office in Coffs Central, they are a credit to Australia Post. These ladies were extremely helpful in locating a parcel of mine that had gone missing. - Fleur Greedy.

THUMBS DOWN - To the apparent $55,000 ugly concrete slab in the shape of a fish in front of the yacht club. Grey and boring Or is it a memorial to the Deep Sea Fishing Club. - Will Maione

THUMBS UP - To the gentleman who helped to slow traffic on the highway, so that a truck could cross both lanes safely at Korora to head north.

If it weren't for him there could have been a very real close call or worse. - Jade Drieberg

THUMBS UP - To the ladies at Indigo Hair for their friendliness and positive vibe in the salon. - Amber Hammer

THUMBS UP - To the under 16s Coffs Colts for winning their cricket grand final. Also a thumbs up to the Sawtell team who also played a great game and came 2nd in the comp. - Chani Forrest