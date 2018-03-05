Menu
Login
RIVERBANK REPAIRS: Work in the Kalang River at Urunga will clear up an erosion site.
RIVERBANK REPAIRS: Work in the Kalang River at Urunga will clear up an erosion site. Trevor Veale
News

Fish habitats to improve through DPI project funding

Greg White
by
5th Mar 2018 5:00 PM

THREE projects at the southern end of the Coffs Coast have won funding in the NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) scheme to protect unique fish habitats.

On the Kalang River, BPE Services Contractors will rehabilitate an erosion site on the Newry Island foreshores while weed control will be undertaken by EnviTE on the Bellinger River.

As well, repairs will be carried out on a bed control structure in the Nambucca River downstream from Taylors Arm under the direction of Nambucca Valley Landcare.

DPI Senior Fisheries Manager, Kylie Russell, said the ongoing program will see major improvements to creeks, riverbanks and wetlands while improving habitats to ultimately produce more fish.

"It's not only the fish that will benefit from these works but valuable agricultural grazing land will be protected and water quality in our rivers improved,” she said.

"This will have flow-on benefits to local communities and tourism through improved recreational fishing opportunities.”

bellinger river bpe services dpi envite fish habitat kalang river kylie russell nambucca river nambucca valley landcare newry island nsw department of primary industries
Coffs Coast Advocate
Dig for funds needed to get projects shovel ready

Dig for funds needed to get projects shovel ready

News FOUR major Coffs Harbour projects could soon be shovel ready if funded.

Turtle release gets students out of their shell

Turtle release gets students out of their shell

News Students get a hands on lesson about our local turtles

Rugby rhymer to share love of painting and poetry

Rugby rhymer to share love of painting and poetry

News Rugby's Geoff Mould to host World Poetry Day celebration

Coffs forecast to experience week long shower

Coffs forecast to experience week long shower

News Rain forecast for entire week

Local Partners