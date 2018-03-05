Fish habitats to improve through DPI project funding

RIVERBANK REPAIRS: Work in the Kalang River at Urunga will clear up an erosion site.

THREE projects at the southern end of the Coffs Coast have won funding in the NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) scheme to protect unique fish habitats.

On the Kalang River, BPE Services Contractors will rehabilitate an erosion site on the Newry Island foreshores while weed control will be undertaken by EnviTE on the Bellinger River.

As well, repairs will be carried out on a bed control structure in the Nambucca River downstream from Taylors Arm under the direction of Nambucca Valley Landcare.

DPI Senior Fisheries Manager, Kylie Russell, said the ongoing program will see major improvements to creeks, riverbanks and wetlands while improving habitats to ultimately produce more fish.

"It's not only the fish that will benefit from these works but valuable agricultural grazing land will be protected and water quality in our rivers improved,” she said.

"This will have flow-on benefits to local communities and tourism through improved recreational fishing opportunities.”