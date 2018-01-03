Fish attracting device goes missing off coast

ANGLERS looking to hit the fish aggregating device off Nambucca in the hunt for bluewater fish - hold on.

The FAD has gone missing, NSW Department of Primary Industries reported.

NSW DPI said the FAD will be replaced shortly.

FADs are man-made objects which float and attract pelagic fish like marlin, dolphin fish and tuna.

NSW DPI encourages anglers to contact it if FADs are missing or are found adrift.

It also encourages reporting boats tied to FADs as it's prohibited.

To make a report, email fisheries.fads@dpi.nsw.gov.au.