Bernardus Doves, 51, from Balnagowan faced Mackay Magistrates Court charged with entering premises with intent and wilful damage.
Crime

Fish and chip shop owner charged with kebab shop vandalism

Luke Mortimer
by
21st Dec 2018 11:21 AM
A PIONEER Valley fish and chip shop owner has faced court after allegedly forcing his way into a Marian kebab shop and causing extensive damage.

Bernardus Doves of Balnagowan fronted Mackay Magistrates Court nearly three months after Keza's Kebabs was broken into at the Marian Town Centre Shopping Complex.

The 51-year-old man has been charged with one count of enter premise with intent and one count of wilful damage, dated to September 26 at Marian.

Police allege the break-in at the valley kebab shop occurred between 11.45pm and midnight.

Keza's Kebabs was closed for a number of weeks while the shop was cleaned and repaired.

On Wednesday in the court, Doves did not enter pleas to the two charges.

The case was adjourned to January 9 next year.

Mackay Daily Mercury

