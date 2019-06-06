Menu
LEADING THE WAY: Hayley Fischer has been in top form in 2019.
Fischer family are flying the flag for Coffs Coast region

6th Jun 2019 2:09 PM

HOCKEY: If you've had anything to do with hockey on the Coffs Coast, then the Fischer surname is one you'll certainly be familiar with.

Hayley (15), Breah (13) and Levi (11) are all blazing a trail for the region on the representative scene after some scintillating performances.

Hayley has recently been selected in the Hockey NSW Athlete Acceleration Program.

The AAP is aimed at talented athletes aged 16-18 to provide them with a pathway into the under-18 NSW squad.

"The AAP program is hard work but it's also a lot of fun,” Hayley said.

"I've made some great friends playing representative hockey and we get to catch up at the training camps during the year.”

Following in her big sisters footsteps is the pint-sized rocket, Breah. Her list of representative achievements for 2019 is really quite staggering.

At 13 years of age, she's playing first grade women's hockey with Beaches, has already won a bronze-medal at the under-15 national hockey championships and has recently been selected into the NSW under-16 All-Schools hockey team to contest the National All-Schools Championships in Newcastle.

Not to be outdone is Levi. He's still in primary school but is already showing a skill-level and dedication to the sport well above his peers.

Last year he was recognised as one of the players of the tournament at the under-11 state championships in Tamworth and was recently selected into the North Coast PSSA representative team.

