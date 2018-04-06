Fischer chosen for the Blues

BEACHES junior Hayley Fischer will be travelling to Wollongong later this month to play in the Australian Hockey Championships.

The 14 year-old was selected in the in the NSW Under 15 Blues side after two intensive squad trials in Newcastle and a further three-day Hockey NSW Centre of Development camp in Sydney.

Fischer admitted she was thrilled to get the call up to play for the Blues.

"I was so excited when I got the news that I made the team, there were so many talented athletes at the trials so I feel very lucky and grateful to have got the call up to play for the Blues,” Hayley said.

"One of my goals this season was to play for NSW, so I'm pretty excited to be going to Wollongong.”

Fischer was selected into the under-15 NSW squad after the state championships in Wagga Wagga last year where she was also named as the best young player after the tournament.

Beaches vice-president Jonathan Williams said Fischer's state honours are well deserved.

"I was confident Hayley would make the final cut. She trains hard, plays hard and is a wonderful ambassador for the sport,” he said.

Fischer will be required to attend a two day training camp in Newcastle this weekend in preparation for the event, where she will meet with her team mates and work through set plays and positions with coaches and team managers.