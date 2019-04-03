First time feels at Jetty Beach

SIX-year-old Rozheen Omar was grinning from ear to ear, riding a wave on her first ever venture into the ocean at a multicultural surf awareness day at Jetty Beach.

Rozheen is a Yazidi Iraqi and was forced to flee the country with her mother. They arrived in Australia eight months ago.

As Jordan Webb from Settlement Services International explains, many Yazidis fleeing persecution arrive missing family members.

"Most are missing either a father or husband who has been killed; or the families have been split up during the immigration process,” Mr Webb said.

Several agencies were behind the day including NSW Police, Coffs Harbour City Council, St Vincent de Paul Society and Settlement Services International.

Multicultural Surf Awareness day, at Jetty Beach.. 03 APRIL 2018 TREVOR VEALE

The theme was flags and flotation, as 18-year-old Jan Jaafr explained.

"The ocean is fun but you have to be careful - you have to swim between the flags and not by yourself.”

Jan came to Australia from Syria at the age of 16 with his mother and younger brother. He is in his final year at Jetty High School and would like to become an electrician.

Unlike young Rozheen he's had the benefit of swimming lessons and says it's not just fear participants were facing on the day.

"Many people feel shame, not comfortable and embarrassed that they can't swim.”

His mother Marklin, interpreting for the Kurdish Kurmanji participants, was overjoyed to see so many overcome their fear and enter the ocean for the first time.

"Many said 'no way we are too afraid' but now I see them out there giving it a try and they are smiling. It is so good. Today is a very important day.”

She also took to the ocean for the first time.

"I caught a wave and it was a lot of fun. It was hard but you have to keep trying.”

In addition to emphasising the importance of swimming between the flags and always taking a flotation device, lifeguards showed participants how to identify a rip.

Mr Webb says the Coffs Harbour community is getting much more accepting of immigrants.

"The more people get to know these lovely families through community events like these, the more they realise what an asset they are to our community.”