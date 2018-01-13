Menu
First super blue blood moon eclipse in more than 150 years

STUNNING: A blood moon rises from behind Fraser Island, seen from River Heads. Peter Doré

THE celestial heavens are set to align on January 31.

Three separate events - a supermoon, a blue moon and a full lunar eclipse - will occur simultaneously in a rare lunar event which happens only every 150 years.

This astronomical rarity of events is being called a super blue blood moon eclipse and will likely look red in some areas because of the total lunar eclipse which can give the moon a red tinge, giving it the name blood moon.

This confluence of events has not happened since the second half of the 19th Century.

And January's blue moon will be followed by another blue moon in late March.

They are also in a supermoon trilogy, which began last month.

The phenomenon "supermoon" occurs when the moon becomes full on the same day it is at or near its closest point in its orbit around Earth.

It appeared 14 per cent bigger and 30 per cent brighter than the supermoon on July 27 last year, with pictures of it posted on social media by people around the world.

Also called a "Wolf Moon" because in early times it appeared when wolves howled in hunger outside the villages, its arrival caused tidal surges worldwide.

