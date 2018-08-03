First stage of Tidal Pool construction complete

Melinda Pavey, pictured with members of the Urunga Tidal Pool Action Group, announced funding for the revitalisation of the facility in April this year.

Melinda Pavey, pictured with members of the Urunga Tidal Pool Action Group, announced funding for the revitalisation of the facility in April this year. Trevor Veale

A NEW revitalised Tidal Pool for Urunga is a step closer to completion, Bellingen Shire Council has announced.

The next stage of the project, managed by Reflections Holiday Park Trust, will see the reinstatement of board walks and swimming platforms within the newly dredged area.

Bellingen Shire Mayor Cr Dominic King said the council had been lobbying the State Government for years and has spent the initial $30,000 of the council funds on a feasibility study.

"This new Tidal Pool will be a wonderful addition to the amenities and attractions of the immediate area which includes the Boardwalk and the new cycleway network,” he said.

The original Lido facility located on the foreshore at Urunga was built in 1981 by Morgo Street Reserve Trust and provided visitors with an enclosed, 50m swimming area.

However it was decommissioned in 1999 due to deterioration of the original structure.

The Urunga Tidal Pool Action Group began campaigning in 2011 to have the facility rebuilt.

Earlier this year, Bellingen Shire Council secured around $112,000 from the Department of Industry and Tourism to revitalise the Tidal Pool.

This was matched by an additional $113,000 from the council to complete dredging and foreshore protection works.