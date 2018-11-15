First rally? Here's how to follow the action

AFTER the ceremonial start tomorrow, Kennards Hire Rally Australia will be run across 24 stages of varying lengths on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The course is run on temporarily-closed roads, under extremely tight safety controls.

Cars crewed by a driver and co-driver run one-at-a-time against the clock in pre-determined order and the one with the shortest total time at the end is the winner.

The world championship is decided on points accumulated for placings from first to 10th at each round.

Co-drivers don't actually drive, but call out instructions to the driver through helmet-to-helmet intercom.

Called pace notes, these instructions are worked out during two days of reconnaissance in non-rally cars on open roads at road-legal speeds - the first time a driver tackles the stage at speed and in his rally car is when the start light goes green, so accurate notes are vital for speed and safety.

Think of it like the Bathurst 1000 qualifying shootout run - 24 times in a row.

Amazingly, different drivers in different cars competing in constantly-changing road conditions often set stage times just tenths of a second apart.

The bravery and skill of WRC drivers will leave you wide-eyed and speechless.

While it's often called the Gravel Grand Prix, the WRC competes with volume-selling, production-based small cars.

But a hatchback that might cost $15,000 on the showroom floor will be worth almost $1 million by the time it's ready to race in the World Rally Championship.