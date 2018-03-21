First public crime forum to take place this week

Community members are being invited to share their concerns on local crime.

COMMUNITY members are being invited to attend the first-ever open meeting on local crime issues with local police and Coffs Harbour City Council.

The Community Precinct Safety Consultation is an open community forum which focuses on sharing information around criminal trends and activity in the Coffs Harbour area.

It will be a 30 minute presentation starting at 4.30pm and the chamber, just before the Council Meeting on Thursday afternoon.

It will include a 5-10 minute presentation by police on local crime statistics, issues and trends followed by a question and answer session with the audience, councillors and senior council staff.

Community members will have the opportunity to gain an understanding about criminal trends in the area and work together to develop local solutions.

The CPSC meetings will be held three times a year.

"We were very happy to help the police try and generate more interest locally in learning about trends in criminal activity and crime hotspots, as well as their successes in tackling crime,” Coffs Harbour Mayor Councillor Denise Knight said.

"With the police sharing their information with the public in this way, we can help build greater understanding of what's happening locally and, hopefully, break down some barriers.

"The forums will also be encouraging people to come along and share their concerns with the police.”