Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un have met face-to-face for the first time. Picture:Supplied
News

FIRST PICTURE: Kim, Trump finally meet face-to-face

by Gavin Gernando
12th Jun 2018 11:17 AM | Updated: 11:32 AM

UPDATE:

TRUMP has described the meeting as "tremendously successful", with the pair now seated together in front of the media.

"We will have a terrific relationship, I have no doubt," the US president said.

"The old prejudices and practices worked as obstacles on our way forward, but we overcame all of them and we are here today," added Mr Kim.

The body language between the pair has been notably warm. They exchanged another handshake and touched each other on the arm. Both leaders have been smiling openly.

 

EARLIER:

IN A historic moment, Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un have met face-to-face for the first time.

Appearing before the media in front of the American and North Korean flags at the Capella Hotel in Singapore, the pair shook hands and briefly exchanged words before turning towards the camera without smiling.

They then shook hands again and walked offstage together.

The pair will now enter a one-on-one meeting together, with only their translators. Picture:AP
The pair will now enter a one-on-one meeting together, with only their translators. Picture:AP

The leaders are shortly expected to enter a meeting room one-on-one, accompanied solely by their translators, before moving into an expanded meeting later in the day.

It is unknown how long the private meeting will last, but the White House schedule has given it roughly 45 minutes.

The pair will begin a working lunch at 1.30pm (AEST) before Mr Trump addresses the media later this evening.

