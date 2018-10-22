First on scene and the first to respond

HELP IS HERE: Emergency service crews from different agencies work together in this simulation.

HELP IS HERE: Emergency service crews from different agencies work together in this simulation. Contributed

WHEN a serious accident unfolds, it's often local rescue volunteers or remote workers who are first to arrive on the scene.

To prepare these volunteers and workers to respond, CareFlight this week delivered specialist trauma training to first responders in Coffs Harbour as part of its world class MediSim program.

CareFlight Manager of Education and Training Colin Brown said those first 5-10 minutes can mean the difference between life and death for the patient.

"This is where the CareFlight MediSim program comes in. We send experienced paramedics and nurses to rural and remote areas, delivering world class trauma training to local first responders,” Mr Brown said.

"These first responders do an incredible job for their community and they could be at the scene of an accident before professional medical help arrives.

"In rural and remote areas, first responders can be on their own for a period of time so they need to be able to manage that situation appropriately.”

Through the MediSim progran, more than 4500 emergency service volunteers have been trained free of charge from 2011 to now.

"That means more than 4500 first responders are in a better position to respond quickly and effectively to an emergency medical situation in their local community,” Mr Brown said.

The training included lifelike mannequins and a unique car crash simulator aid, ensuring the training was realistic.