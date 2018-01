FIRST TIME: National Park and Wildlife Service have found a green turtle nesting on Boambee Beach, believed to be the first on record.

FIRST TIME: National Park and Wildlife Service have found a green turtle nesting on Boambee Beach, believed to be the first on record. AWalton/NPWS

A GREEN turtle is believed to have made a nest on Boambee Beach, the first on record.

The Office of Environment and Heritage are urging beach users, particularly four-wheel-drive users and dog walkers, to keep away from the nest site.

It said green turtles are listed as vulnerable and "even one nest is highly significant".

If you find turtles nesting or their tracks, phone National Parks and Wildlife Service on (02) 6652 0900.