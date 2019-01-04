FIRST LOOK: Inside Costco's giant new Bundamba warehouse

THE first photographs from inside the mammoth Costco warehouse at Bundamba have been released to the QT.

Images reveal towering shelving, an open floorplan and 24 fuel bowsers.

With little stock inside the warehouse and contractors finishing the 825-space carpark, the sheer size of the 13,750 sqm facility is magnified.

A firm date on the opening of the long-awaited store is likely to be revealed next week.

About 300 people will start work at the warehouse.

Costco sent shoppers' Christmas plans into chaos last year when it delayed the scheduled November 29 opening of the bulk-goods store.

In an email to members, Costco Australia managing director Patrick Noone said a delay in roadworks had pushed back the opening date.

A Costco spokeswoman said weather contributed to the delay.

"It is really unfortunate, it was a lot to do with the rain, it caused the roadwork around the warehouse to be delayed," she said. "It's a safety issue.

"The guys doing the roadworks can't make the specified date. November 29 was the latest time in the year we could open so we have had to delay to the new year."

The fuel station and cheap goods on offer are expected to drive down prices across the area when the warehouse opens.

A membership office has been set up on Gliderway St at Bundamba and is open from 8am-4pm.

Costco offers two types of membership: Business, worth $55 and Gold Star, worth $60.