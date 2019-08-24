First look at new Star Wars series

The first official trailer for The Mandalorian has been released.

IS ITNovember 12 yet?! That's the question literally every Star Wars fan, casual or diehard, is gonna be wondering after they watch the first trailer for the upcoming Disney+ series The Mandalorian.

After screening exclusive footage at Star Wars Celebration back in April, Disney finally dropped the first footage online during the Disney+ Showcase at their D23 convention in Anaheim.

Set in the span of time between 1983's Return of the Jedi and 2015's The Force Awakens, The Mandalorian is a Western-inspired action series set in the furthest reaches of a galaxy far, far away. Pedro Pascal plays the titular Mandalorian, a man with a suit of armour that belongs to the fan favourite cadre of warriors.

By his side in the series is Gina Carano as ex-Rebel shock trooper Cara Dune and Carl Weathers as Greef Carga, the head of a bounty hunters' gild.

It’s fans’ first look at the new series.

The cast also features Giancarlo Esposito as a First Order officer and Werner Herzog. It was also announced during D23 that Ming-Na Wen, no stranger to Disney after roles in Mulan and Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will have a part in the show.

The series comes from Iron Man's Jon Favreau and will feature episodes directed by Taika Waititi (who also voices an assassin droid), Bryce Dallas Howard, Star Wars: Clone Wars mastermind Dave Filoni, and more.

Disney+ is betting big on The Mandalorian, as its one of the flagship original series that will be available when the service launches this winter. It's also the first of many Star Wars shows coming up, including a Rogue One spin-off series starring Diego Luna and a new season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Disney also confirmed that Obi-Wan Kenobi is coming back for more adventures, and he's bringing Ewan McGregor along for the ride.

McGregor is returning as Obi-Wan Kenobi.

After lots of rumours and literally years of starts and stops, McGregor is once again returning to a galaxy far, far away. Long rumoured for a spin-off feature film, McGregor will instead play Obi-Wan in a new TV series.

McGregor previously played General/Jedi Master Kenobi from 1999 to 2005 in the Prequel Trilogy. While Disney has revisited the original trilogy a few times already, as in 2016's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the prequel era has not been as heavily referenced. This changes that, and you gotta imagine it's a move that will delight fans of every Star Wars era.

Disney+, along with The Mandalorian and new McGregor series, will launch on November 19.

This story originally appeared in Decider and is republished here with permission