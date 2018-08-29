First look at new Prince Philip in The Crown

Claire Foy and Matt Smith in The Crown Season 1, Netflix. Picture: Alex Bailey/Netflix

FANS of The Crown, say hello to your new Prince Philip - actor Tobias Menzies.

Netflix shared the first photo of the man tapped on the shoulder to play the Duke of Edinburgh, tweeting a photo of the 44-year-old Outlander star in character and staring into the distance.

"Ambition," the tweet from the streaming service's official Twitter account reads.

Menzies, who also starred as Edmure Tully on HBO's Game of Thrones, will star as Queen Elizabeth II's husband in seasons three and four of the award-winning drama, Variety reports.

The British stage, television and film actor spoke about teaming up with Olivia Colman, who is taking on the role of the Queen.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the new cast of The Crown and to be working with Olivia Colman again," he said in a statement. "I look forward to becoming her 'liege man of life and limb.'"

Actor Tobias Menzies will play Prince Philip in Netflix’s The Crown. Picture: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Actors Claire Foy, 34, and Matt Smith, 35, played a young Elizabeth and Philip in the show's first two seasons, alongside Vanessa Kirby as Princess Margaret and Victoria Hamilton as the Queen Mother.

Colman, 44, best known for her roles in The Night Manager, Fleabag, Broadchurch, and Peep Show, previously praised Foy as "an absolute genius".

"I was utterly gripped watching (The Crown). A proper 'just one more' feeling. I think Claire Foy is an absolute genius," she said. "She's an incredibly hard act to follow. I'm basically going to rewatch every episode and copy her!"

Olivia Coleman stars in The Crown as Queen Elizabeth II. Picture: Netflix

The third season is reportedly set to pick up in the 1970s, meaning every character was recast to better reflect the age of their real-life counterparts.

Menzies will appear alongside Helena Bonham Carter as the new Princess Margaret, Ben Daniels as Antony Armstrong-Jones, Marion Bailey as the Queen Mother and Josh O'Connor as Prince Charles.

Season 3 of The Crown is set to air in 2019.