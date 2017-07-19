19°
First impressions last - especially in real estate

Melissa Martin
| 19th Jul 2017 6:00 AM
THEY say you never get a second chance to make a good first impression, and it's never more true than when listing your home for sale.

Jodie Lee from new local business JL Property Styling believes failing to impress your buyers when they walk in the door will cost you money.

"I don't think people realise how much difference property styling can make,” she said.

Jodie said while property styling is an added cost to the sale process, it's worth the investment, but it doesn't have to cost a fortune.

JL Property Styling's services start at just $195 for a pre-sale consultation where she gives advice on how to present your home using a client's own furniture and de-cluttering. Her range of services go right up to full property styling with her own high-end furniture and she even offers clients a pricing scheme where clients can pay the bulk of the cost after settlement.

"What I try to do is to get people a really good price for their home; I don't want them to have to reduce their price to sell. I find that people will make offers above the asking price if it's well presented.”

And Jodie should know; before venturing into property styling she spent years working in real estate.

Here are Jodie's top tips for presenting your home for sale:

Avoid having an empty home

Jodie said 90% of people can't visualise furniture in an empty house, so considering a furniture styling package for a vacant property can make a huge difference.

"Empty rooms also appear smaller,” she said.

De-clutter

"Clutter is the worst,” Jodie said.

"A lot of de-cluttering is just common sense, but people who have lived in a home for a long time sometimes just don't see it.”

Jodie said notes and bills on fridges are a big no-no, and she even recommends removing some of your clothing from wardrobes so that they don't look overstuffed.

Clean

Jodie said a quick "once over” clean is not enough when presenting a home for sale.

"Some places just aren't clean, it's got to be spotless.”

Avoid overcrowding rooms

"Overcrowding is a massive mistake,” Jodie said.

Taking some items of furniture out of a room, or simply rearranging how they are configured can make a room look much bigger and more functional according to Jodie.

"You don't want to walk around a chair in the middle of a room; you need to make the whole area flow.”

Make sure each room has a purpose

Jodie said having exercise equipment in the lounge room or toys in the study is a no-no.

"Every room must show it's purpose and you don't want it to looked cramped with other stuff.”

Don't make it personal

"The family photos have all got to come down,” Jodie said.

Family photos and personal nick nacks reinforces the fact that the home belongs to someone else - you need buyers to be able to imagine themselves living there, so creating a neutral environment is crucial.

Be honest

Jodie said vendors should take a good honest look at their furniture, art and linens and think about what image they are portraying.

"Bed linen in particular can be a bit neglected and bathrooms really need fresh towels and you don't want to see people's shampoos and the like; they need to be put away.”

And if all that sounds too hard, that's what Jodie is there to help with.

"I just think once people see what I can do, they'll be really happy with it.”

