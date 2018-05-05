Elyse Knowles sizzles in new bikini campaign

Aussie Bombshell Elyse Knowles as the new face of Seafolly. Picture: Seafolly

SHE'S come a long way from bricklaying on The Block.

We've gotten our first glimpse of Elyse Knowles as the new face of Seafolly, with the social media influencer sizzling in a number of different pieces from the iconic Australian swimwear label.

Seafolly Signs Aussie Bombshell Elyse Knowles. Picture: Seafolly

Having won last year's series of The Block with her boyfriend, Josh Barker, Knowles is going from strength to strength, telling the Saturday Telegraph that landing the Seafolly gig was a dream come true.

She told the newspaper, ""I used to stand in the store and wish that one day it could be me and now it is my time and I have goosebumps talking about it.

"So to tick this one off my list was a really big accomplishment."

Knowles says she has ‘goosebumps’ about the new gig. Picture: Seafolly

As the new face of Seafolly, with the campaign hitting the market today, she follows in the footsteps of models such as Miranda Kerr, Gigi Hadid and Jess Hart who have all fronted campaigns for the brand.

The campaign lands in the market today, and will be seen in over 20 countries. Pictures: Seafolly

Knowles said this was particularly special for her, saying "all my idols who I have ever looked up to have all been the face of Seafolly."

Captured in a number of different looks on a Bondi Beach last month, the images will be seen in over 20 countries over Europe, Asia, Africa and America.

The sizzling shots were taken in Bondi last month. Picture: Seafolly

But the smoking-hot results took extra effort, with Knowles saying she spoke to herself while training in order to remain committed to her fitness regimen.

She said, "I took a lot of time to train for this job because I wanted to be my absolute best and confident and to shine with happiness because it was such a big job for me and has been a dream for so long.

"When I was training I kept saying the word 'Seafolly' in my head just to get me through.

"I knew I wanted it so badly."

And if the sizzling shots are anything to go by, the muttering paid off.

Knowles trained regularly, talking to herself and saying ‘Seafolly’ repeatedly to stay committed. Picture: Seafolly

Earlier this year, Knowles made her runway return, strutting for department store Myer as part of Virgin Australia's Melbourne Fashion Festival.

Elyse Knowles looked smoking on the runway for Myer.

Model Knowles said she prepared for her runway return after a five-year break by practising her "walk" in the hallway at home.

"I haven't been on the runway for about five years," Knowles said.

"It is a bit nerve-racking but I love being put out of my comfort zone because that's how you grow.

"I was practising in my hallway," Knowles said, referring to the Melbourne "fixer upper" she has moved into with her boyfriend, Block co-star Josh Barker.

"I've just moved into a new place and the moment and it's a bulldoze material, so the hallway is a bit wonky," she said.

"I've been practising in different shoes, up and down."