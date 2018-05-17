Menu
Don't miss the NSW Fire and Rescue open day.
First hand look at fire stations

17th May 2018 8:30 AM

DOORS to local fire stations will be open on Saturday for locals and visitors to step in and learn how the station operates.

It's not only the Coffs Harbour station, across NSW, Fire and Rescue stations including Woolgoolga and Sawtell will be welcoming visitors during their annual open day.

"Everyone is invited to go along and learn how their station operates, meet our local firefighters and see what kind of work they do, and find out more about fire prevention and safety," Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser said.

"Everyone who visits their local fire station will have the opportunity to hop on a fire truck and chat with firefighters to gain a better understanding of what they do every day.

"From chemical spills, car accidents and natural disasters to prevention education and humanitarian relief, across the state, across the country and even overseas or supporting other emergency service agencies, Fire and Rescue NSW firefighters are prepared for anything and are ready to help anyone, anywhere and at any time.

"I pay tribute to the dedicated men and women of Fire and Rescue NSW who keep us safe every day.

The stations will be open to the public on Saturday between 10am and 2pm.

For more information, visit fire.nsw.gov.au/OpenDay

