First glimpse of $12m Allied Health Building

Jasmine Minhas
17th Apr 2019 4:10 PM
A FIRST glimpse of Southern Cross University's $12 million allied health facility shows just what's to come as the building undergoes construction with an estimated 2020 opening date.

Media were this week invited to visit the site of the 'state-of-the-art' building that will house the university's allied health degrees and research, and that will cater to the 500 students expected to attend the Coffs campus over the next three years.

Vice Chancellor Prof Adam Shoemaker said the university is aiming to 'redefine' Coffs Harbour as an education destination with the facility - a two-storey building boasting multi-purpose teaching and research spaces, fitted with high-tech labs.

The construction, currently in Phase One, was backed by a $12m federal grant and the university has been guaranteed an additional $12.9m over four years for student places in health-related disciplines at the local campus.

There's capacity for future stages to be built as demand increases.

Head of the campus Prof Les Christidis said the building, designed by architects Design Worldwide Partnership, has been inspired by the 'bio-mechanics of movement' and will feature an integrated movement running track that passes through the facility.

"We are very excited that ground floor mechanical and electrical rough-in works have commenced, and external services works have been continuing along with the car park,” he said.

"This building is transformational for Coffs Harbour, set to become a gateway for the health precinct that will attract community usage, visible from Coffs Harbour's main road Hogbin Dr and west of the existing sporting precinct.”

"And there is a strong Indigenous component to the building: an outdoor teaching space that will be used by local Elders for yarning and healing circles, an indigenous garden showcasing local food and medicinal plants, specially commissioned indigenous artworks to link the outside and inside teaching spaces, and dual signage in English and Gumbaynggirr.”

The building will be the first of its type in Coffs Harbour as it will see the installation of integrated passive solar shading devices to minimise energy consumption.

The university this year offers new allied health courses in Occupational Therapy and a double degree in Exercise Science and Psychological Science, alongside existing degrees in nursing, psychology and exercise science.

