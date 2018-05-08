Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A first glimpse of Barnaby Joyce and Vikki Campion’s child, Sebastian. Picture: Channel 7
A first glimpse of Barnaby Joyce and Vikki Campion’s child, Sebastian. Picture: Channel 7
Celebrity

First glimpse of Barnaby’s boy

by David Aidone
8th May 2018 7:01 PM

THE first images of Sebastian Joyce, the newborn son of former Nationals leader and deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce and his partner Vikki Campion, have been revealed.

Seemingly already adjusting to a life of jetsetting, the three-week old baby was caught with Mr Joyce and Ms Campion at Armidale Airport, New South Wales.

The tired-looking duo appear to be enjoying a coffee, while Ms Campion cradles baby Sebastian, who was born on April 16, weighing 3.2kgs.

 

A tired-looking Ms Campion cradles baby Sebastian at Armidale Airport, New South Wales. Picture: Channel 7
A tired-looking Ms Campion cradles baby Sebastian at Armidale Airport, New South Wales. Picture: Channel 7

Mr Joyce is separated from his wife, Natalie, with who he raised four children: Julia, Caroline, Odette and Bridgette.

Sebastian is Mr Joyce's fifth child, and his first son, but for Ms Campion, the newborn is her first dive into motherhood.

Barnaby Joyce and Vikki Campion at Canberra airport, prior to Sebastian’s birth. Picture: Kym Smith
Barnaby Joyce and Vikki Campion at Canberra airport, prior to Sebastian’s birth. Picture: Kym Smith

 

Just a couple of months prior to the child's birth, Mr Joyce spurred speculation as to whether the baby was actually his.

In early March, he told media that it was a "grey area" as to whether Sebastian was actually his child.

More to come.

Related Items

barnaby joyce politics vikki campion

Top Stories

    Coffs scores big as budget details emerge

    premium_icon Coffs scores big as budget details emerge

    News How our seniors will be asked to work longer in Northern NSW

    • 8th May 2018 7:30 PM
    Wave of opportunity laps on The Shoreline

    Wave of opportunity laps on The Shoreline

    News Work to start on $100 million luxury retirement development.

    REVEALED: Coffs Harbour Bypass start and completion dates

    premium_icon REVEALED: Coffs Harbour Bypass start and completion dates

    News Here's the latest timeline given to construction of the Coffs Bypass

    What does the highway bypass mean for the property market?

    premium_icon What does the highway bypass mean for the property market?

    Property Will highway works mean doom or gloom for real estate?

    Local Partners