First ever Corindi Beach Festival set to take place

PREPARATIONS are well and truly under way as the first ever Corindi Beach Festival - Bush2Beach is set to take place next weekend.

Organisers, the Corindi Community Group, are hoping the festival will become an annual event and that the community will come out in force to support the day.

"The Corindi Community Group wanted to hold a special event with the purpose to bring the community together,” Corindi Community Group's Jane Sinclair said.

"Because Corindi is defined by the bush and beach, that's where the Bush2Beach day came about.”

Local markets will allow everybody to show their artistic, culinary, agricultural talents, and for those eager to sell off some of those long unused 'treasures' there will be a car boot sale.

The Gumbaynggirr people will lead cultural activities to engage all age groups, and the RFS will conduct their Open Day as part of the festival.

Jumping castles and interactive games will provide hours of entertainment for the kids.

Environmental education activities, wellness information including Spiritual Readings, Reflexology and massage, vintage tractor display, historical photo display, Solitary Islands Marine Park display and a Surf Lifesaving beach awareness display will all be on site.

Boomerang Bags, the local SES, Woopi Gardens and Clarence Valley Native Bee will also be taking part.

Money raised from raffle tickets will help fund the community defibrillator.

The festival will take place on October 28 at the Community Hall and Sports Reserve.