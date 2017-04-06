22°
First donations have left town on way to flood victims

Wendy Andrews
| 4th Apr 2017 2:30 PM Updated: 6th Apr 2017 11:39 AM

UPDATE: MORE boxes have been loaded this morning. Volunteers have been working hard sorting and packing and a truck is leaving now headed north.

A steady stream of people are going into the old Video Ezy store at the Bailey Centre donating whatever they can. Donations have ranged from hand-crocheted blankets to bulk drops of doonas and bedding and lots of clothing.

Volunteers said there have also been much appreciated donations of dollars to go towards fuel vouchers including $5 from an aged pensioner who wished to remain anonymous but said, "We should all give what we can, I can't afford much but am so glad to give it."

Dean Evers, co-ordinator of the local flood donation centre, said the Coffs Coast community have been generous in their timely support.

"At the moment it's all about getting the essential items to flood victims; clothing and bedding and non-perishable food are the main items we need now," he said.

"Next week we could look at bulky items like furniture and white goods but for now people don't have houses so we have to time the relief effort to meet their needs."

Lismore Mayor Isaac Smith told the Northern Star, " It's going to take every one of us to lift us out of this flood and get Lismore back to where it was."

To donate to the local flood relief drive please take your donations of clothing, bedding, non-perishable food or money for fuel vouchers to the old Video Ezy store at the Bailey Centre. If you see someone double parked for a minute please be patient; volunteers are helping people to unload their donations.

If you can't make it to the Bailey Centre and would like to donate to the Lismore City Council's campaign go online to: www.gofundme.com/lismorefloodappeal and add your coin to the $32,000 already raised.

Flood donation centre at Baileys Centre Coffs Harbour. 05 April 2017
Flood donation centre at Baileys Centre Coffs Harbour. 05 April 2017 Trevor Veale

UPDATE: Trucks loaded with donations will be leaving Coffs Harbour tonight heading north.

Flood victims will receive immediate essential items including men's women's and children's clothing and bedding and linen and non-perishable food.

Volunteers at the collection centre have been overwhelmed with the generosity of the Coffs Coast community.

Local businesses, including the truck operators have also rushed to the aid of our northern neighbours.

Flood donations Coffs Harbour co-ordinator Dean Evers said this is just the first of several deliveries.

"The response so far has been fantastic but our northern neighbours need so much," he said.

Donations are being accepted at the old Video Ezy store at the Bailey Centre, Coffs Harbour, Thursday 9.30am to 6pm, Friday and Saturday 9.30pm to 4pm.

Donations of fuel vouchers or money for transport costs will also be gratefully accepted.

ORIGINAL: BEFORE the days of streaming, Netflix and Foxtel, this was the place to hire your copies of Top Gun, Love Actually or The Terminator.

This week there's not a video in sight as the doors of the former Video Ezy store at the Bailey Centre, Coffs Harbour open for a few days.

Following recent flooding, our neighbours in northern communities are doing it tough and one local guy who quickly jumps into action when the going gets tough is Dean Evers.

Not a stranger to helping those in need, Dean has organised the former Video Ezy store as the drop off point for donated goods to help flood victims and is working in association with the Mullumbimby & District Neighbourhood Centre Inc.

"Many communities have been hit hard with families losing everything and this is a way that you can help," Dean said.

Dean approached Alan Bailey about using the Video Ezy store as a collection point and the ball started rolling.

"Alan was terrific. I had never met him before we got chatting and when I told him about the flood relief project he was straight on board."

Also quick to offer assistance was local Stephen McIntosh of S and B Haulage who has put everything on hold in his newly started business so he can lend a hand.

"We're here to help and ready to go with free labour and transport," Stephen said.

"I've just a few jobs to knock over and then we'll be on the road to Mullumbimby and surrounding areas, happy to help out"

You can help out by making sure the truck is packed. Donations of men's, women's or children's clothing, sheets, blankets, pillows or doonas and non-perishable food will be greatly appreciated.

"The Coffs Coast community is pretty generous so I'm sure we'll get a good response," Dean said.

If you can't donate clothing or food how about purchasing a diesel petrol card? This will help Dean and Stephen with the logistical costs of transporting the goods.

Drop off hours:

Today (April 4) from 2pm to 5pm.

April 5, 6, 7, and 8 - from 9.30am to 4pm.

"We desperately need volunteers to man the centre and collate goods, there's no heavy lifting involved, you just need to help people when they're dropping off donations."

Coffs Coast Advocate
COFFS Coast truck driver Stephen McIntosh drops everything to help with local flood relief effort.

Food victim donations being loaded onto trucks at Baileys centre.

