First cyclone of the season may be quietly brewing

Crystal Jones
by
28th Nov 2018 11:45 AM | Updated: 12:01 PM

QUEENSLAND could see its first cyclone of the season if a low develops off the coast this weekend.

A spokesman for the Bureau of Meteorology said the potential low was being monitored very carefully. 

"Some models are suggesting a low pressure system off the far north coast early next week," he said. 

"We're just keeping an eye on things and we'll issue any warnings if they're needed."

There is currently no low, but the spokesman said if a low did form it would most likely be this weekend off the Solomon Islands. 

The spokesman said the bureau was monitoring the potential low and also had a three-day cyclone outlook on its website that people can view in case of any activity. 

The spokesman said a much more pressing concern was the fires burning north of Bundaberg. 

Temperatures are expected to hit 34 degrees as fires intensify. 

"Today is the absolute peak of it," he said. 

There is a chance of some thunderstorms this afternoon.

