Subscribe Digital Edition
First crash for 2021 at notorious black spot

TIM JARRETT
7th Mar 2021 12:05 PM
It has taken slightly longer than two months, but the first driver of 2021 has crashed at a notorious black spot in Karangi.

With the continued wet weather, many believed it was only a matter of time before another car ended up in a ditch where so many have crashed before – and on Friday night it happened.

On Friday evening a young P-plater lost control of his car and crashed, becoming the eighth at the site since September 2019.

A car which had previously crashed into the ditch off Coramba Road, Karangi.
Police passing by reportedly breath tested the embarrassed driver whose car had to be towed away.

The black spot is located on Coramba Rd just before the 50km/h zone begins on approach to the Coffs Harbour Lawn Cemetery from Coffs Harbour.

READ MORE: ‘I don’t want my children to be the first responders’

Last year Coffs Harbour City Council removed the overtaking lane in the belief it could be contributing to an increase in drivers’ speed coming out of a bend.

Coffs Harbour City Council completed line markings on this stretch of Coramba road to prevent overtaking. Photo: Tim Jarrett
Three days after the measures were in place a car narrowly avoided a head on collision after it lost control and crashed into a fence.

Council have applied for funding under the National Black Spot Program to carry out works on the stretch of road, estimated to cost as much as $800,000.

coffs harbour city council coramba road karangi
Coffs Coast Advocate

