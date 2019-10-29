Menu
Several bushfires are burning across the region.
Fireys working to contain bushfires across the region

Jasmine Minhas
29th Oct 2019 1:30 PM
UPDATE: The fire on Poperaperan Creek Rd has now been contained. 

1PM: FIREFIGHTERS are working to contain two bushfires at Karangi, about 8km west of the Coffs Harbour.

As of 1.30pm, a 36ha fire is burning on Eastbank Rd and is currently being controlled.

Another fire, which is currently out of control, was reported at a property on 239 Poperaperan Creek Rd just before 1pm.

Karangi fire crews notified the NSW Rural Fire Control Centre at 1.50pm advising that there were active flames burning up a hill about 100 metres behind a home.   

The RFS crews advised that they would monitor the path of the flames over the next few hours to ensure other properties weren't threatened in the Orara Valley.

Further inland, a bush fire was reported at Lowanna earlier this morning and the 1ha fire is now under control.

Further south, an emergency warning has been issued for Port Macquarie residents as a 1198ha bushfire is currently burning out of control at Lake Innes. 

To follow the latest fire updates, visit the Fires Near Me website.

