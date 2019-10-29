Fireys working to contain bushfires across the region
UPDATE: The fire on Poperaperan Creek Rd has now been contained.
1PM: FIREFIGHTERS are working to contain two bushfires at Karangi, about 8km west of the Coffs Harbour.
As of 1.30pm, a 36ha fire is burning on Eastbank Rd and is currently being controlled.
Another fire, which is currently out of control, was reported at a property on 239 Poperaperan Creek Rd just before 1pm.
Karangi fire crews notified the NSW Rural Fire Control Centre at 1.50pm advising that there were active flames burning up a hill about 100 metres behind a home.
The RFS crews advised that they would monitor the path of the flames over the next few hours to ensure other properties weren't threatened in the Orara Valley.
Further inland, a bush fire was reported at Lowanna earlier this morning and the 1ha fire is now under control.
Further south, an emergency warning has been issued for Port Macquarie residents as a 1198ha bushfire is currently burning out of control at Lake Innes.
To follow the latest fire updates, visit the Fires Near Me website.