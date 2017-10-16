23°
Firies overcome tall storeys in inspiring climb

A crew from the 257 Fire and Rescue station represented Coffs Harbour at the Firies Climb for MND in Sydney.
FIRE crews from the 257 Coffs Harbour station have scaled great heights in Sydney for the worthiest of causes.

A crew of 11 local Fire and Rescue NSW firefighters tackled the arduous task of the 98 storey stair climb of the Sydney Tower Eye.

The statewide fundraiser raises money for research into Motor Neuron Disease.

In an incredible effort, Coffs Harbour Fire Station spokesman David Laarhoven said the local firies raised $22,500 in sponsorships that included a host of generous donations from the Coffs Harbour community and local businesses.

"This puts our 257 Coffs Harbour team third in the fundraising overall," David said.

 

"Fundraising is still open until November and the money raised by the 596 individuals who are tasked with sourcing funds, will assist Macquarie University researchers and that is currently sitting at a little over $550,000.

"Overall, we are striving for our $1-million goal.

"We will strive to keep our camaraderie and focus on representing our community towards next year's goal and enticing other Fire & Rescue NSW firefighters from across the region to join us in 2018 and with further assistance from our local media partners, associates, friends and family help kick MND and expel the pain and suffering it brings," he said.

 

Keep up to date via the 257 Firies Climb for MND Facebook page and the Firies Climb for MND　page managed by Fire and Rescue NSW.

