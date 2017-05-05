Firies' outstanding bravery applauded

THANK-YOU: Paul Visocchi, Tony Lenthall, Tim George, Paul Hennesy and Simon Busby from the Coffs Harbour Fire Station serve our region.

FIRE FIGHTERS around the nation were celebrated and applauded for their bravery as part of International Fire Fighters Day.

Also known as St Florian Day, yesterday was the perfect opportunity for locals to say thank you to the teams who serve our region.

NSW Fire & Rescue and the NSW Rural Fire Service celebrated the day with annual ceremonies where staff and volunteers were honoured with Commissioners' awards for outstanding acts of bravery.

Commissioner's Commendation for Service awards were issued to three fire fighters in the region; Captain Peter Brougham of Valla Rural Fire Brigade, and Deputy Group Captain Robert Cox of Corindi/Red Rock Fire Brigade.

Inspector Anthony Jarrett was posthumously awarded a Commendation. Inspector Jarrett sadly passed in February this year.

The Valla and Valla Beach Rural Fire Brigades received a Commissioner's Certificate of Commendation (Unit).

Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser said it was an important day for locals to thank personnel and volunteers.

"As a community, we are enormously proud of the selflessness and dedication shown by our local fire fighters, who respond day in and day out to a emergencies, both here in the Coffs Harbour electorate, across NSW, and interstate," Mr Fraser said.

"Their bravery sets the finest example for us all, and serves as a reminder that our emergency services personnel often go above and beyond the call of duty in protecting their communities."