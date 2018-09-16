Residents told prepare to leave, bush fire 'could get worse'

UPDATE 3.30PM: FIRE crews have extinguished vegetation fires at Chuwar, Riverview and Redbank Plains but two others continue to burn at Laidley Creek West and Calvert.

Reisdents in the line of a fire burning at Bexleigh Lane, Calvert and being warned to prepare to leave as of 2.30pm.

A watch and act notice has been issued.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) advises conditions could get worse.

A fast-moving fire is travelling from the western side of Kuss Rd, in a westerly direction.

The fire is currently impacting both sides of Jones Rd and is likely to affect Bexleigh Lane.

Fire crews are working to contain the fire but firefighters may not be able to protect every property.

QFES advise:

You need to be ready to follow your bushfire survival plan. If you do not have a plan, or intend to leave, you should be ready to leave the area because the situation could get worse quickly. You should not expect a firefighter at your door. People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality. Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe your property is under threat.

• Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

• If you have a bushfire survival plan, finalise it now so you are ready to follow it.

• If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if you leave the area. • Advise family and friends of your plan.

• Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.

• If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

• Drive with caution in low visibility conditions. • Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.

• Pack important documents and essential items (e.g., passports, birth certificates, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing) in case you need to leave the area.

• Put on protective clothing (e.g., a long-sleeved cotton shirt, boots with thick soles).

• Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

• Bring pets inside; restrain them with a leash, a cage, or inside a secure room; and provide them with plenty of water.

• Take action to protect your livestock.

• Move flammable materials such as doormats, wheelie bins, and outdoor furniture away from your house.

• Fill containers such as your bath, sinks, and buckets with water so you have access to drinking water and firefighting water.

• Close windows and doors, sealing the gaps under doors and screens with wet towels to keep smoke out of the house.

INITIAL: FIRE crews are working to contain four bush fires that stated across Ipswich within an hour this afternoon.

Fires were reported at Chuwar, Riverview, Redbank Plains and Calvert between 12.30 and 1.30pm.

Up to 30 crews are on the ground at the fires.

Nine crews are on scene and another 15 are on their way to a large vegetation fire at Bexleigh Lane, Calvert. The fire started just before 1pm.

Four crews are working to put out a vegetation fire at Thornton Rd, Chuwar. That fire broke out just after 12.30pm.

A second vegetation fire has been burning bush land on Verrall St, Riverview since 1pm.

One crew is working to put out a bush fire on Patsy Cres at Redbank Plains. The fire started just before 1.30pm.

Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area. Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

If you believe your property is under threat, you should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.