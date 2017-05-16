Firies brace for winter emergencies

MEET THE FIRIES: Paul Visocchi, Tony Lenthall, Tim George, Paul Hennesy and Simon Busby from the Coffs Harbour Fire Station.

HAVE you ever wondered what happens behind the doors of the local fire station?

Residents are being encouraged to visit Coffs Harbour, Sawtell and Woolgoolga Fire Stations to take a tour and learn more about fire prevention, as Fire and Rescue New South Wales will be running their annual open day this weekend.

Families will be able to meet their local firefighters and take part in a range of activities, including firefighting demonstrations and fire safety presentations.

Firefighters will also be able to provide advice on installing or replacing smoke alarms and preparing a home fire escape plan.

A highlight of the day, children will be able to see the fire engines and firefighting equipment up close. An activity booklet will also be given, which teaches children vital fire safety lessons.

Coffs Harbour station commander Simon Busby said the aim for this year is focusing on fire prevention in the kitchen, urging people to "keep looking when cooking”.

"Almost half of all house fires start in the kitchen, usually when people fail to keep an eye on the stove top,” Commander Busby said.

"Regrettably, hundreds of injuries occur every year from cooking-related fires and people have lost their lives as a result.

"With winter coming, open day is also a great opportunity to talk to the experts about replacing smoke alarms.”

Residents are being encouraged to replace their outdated alarms with the latest 10-year, lithium-powered smoke alarms.

Open day is taking place Saturday, May 20, from 10am-2pm.