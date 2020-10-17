Menu
Firefighters are working to contain a bushfire at Boambee.
News

Fireys work to contain bushfire in Coffs

Jasmine Minhas
17th Oct 2020 5:30 PM
FIRE crews are working to contain a bush fire which has broken out in Boambee.

There’s been a nervous wait for residents with the fire, situated between the end of Englands Rd and Ayrshire Park Dr, breaking out just before 2pm.

It’s understood over 30 firefighters from multiple Rural Fire Service crews have been involved in controlling the fire, rotating water supply.

Firefighters are working to contain a bushfire at Boambee.

The fire is close but is not threatening homes, however there is plenty of thick smoke in the area.

According to Fires Near Me the blaze is around 5ha in size.

Meanwhile, National Parks and Wildlife Service are currently conducting hazard reduction burns at Bundagen and Woolgoolga.

To keep up to date, visit Fires Near Me.

