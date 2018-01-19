Fire concerns under rising heat

Rural Fire Service crews are on standby for what could be high fire danger on the coast this weekend.

WITH temperatures to rise back into the 30s over the next four days, fire permits have been suspended in the Coffs Harbour and Bellingen areas.

Today, 'very high' fire danger is forecast on the Mid North Coast and is likely to remain in place until Monday.

Acting on the change in weather conditions, the Rural Fire Service last night suspended permits until further notice.

"While conditions are likely to be much worse in other parts of the State, the elevated risk across NSW means resources could be deployed to assist other areas," NSW RFS Team Manager Superintendent Sean McArdle said.

"The focus will be on containing existing fires across NSW, and reducing the risk of more fire ignitions."

In other news, two fire appliances will be deployed from Coffs Harbour and Bellingen this morning to assist with a major fire burning in The Pilliga near Narrabri.

