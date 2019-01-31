Firefighters work to contain bushfires on mid north coast

Fire crews are working to contain a bushfire burning near Coffs Harbour.

FIRE crews are working to contain a bushfire burning near Coffs Harbour.

According to the NSW Rural Fire Service, eight appliances with 20 volunteers are on scene at the 8ha bushfire, north-east of Corindi Beach.

Crews are conducting backburning to contain the fire.

There is currently a large amount of smoke across the Corindi Beach area, but there is no threat to assets at this stage, the RFS advised.

Bushfires are also burning further south at the Kalang Fire Trail near Bellingen and at Bowraville.

These fires are under control, the RFS reported.

Forestry Corporation crews utilised a dozer and helicopter to contain the fire near Bellingen.

There is currently a high fire danger rating in place across the mid north coast.

Download the Fires Near Me app to keep up to date with the latest information on bushfires.