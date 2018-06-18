Firefighters to stage strike action

Fire and Rescue union members will stage an industrial action on Tuesday.

AN INDUSTRIAL dispute over Fire and Rescue NSW's refusal to pay firefighters hundreds of thousands of dollars owed in allowances will see union members stop charging for false fire alarms tomorrow.

The FBEU's 6,300 members will stage the action tomorrow from 8am.

This charge on NSW property owners last year raised over $35 million, so the industrial action is expected to cost the Government around $100,000 per day.

Automatic Fire Alarms that operate twice within 60 days currently attract a charge of $1,600 unless the attending firefighters report that a fire had occurred, or that the alarm had operated due to extreme weather conditions (Code 702).

Most other codes cause the $1,600 charge to be levied on the property owner.

From tomorrow Union members will send only the non-chargeable Code 702 for all future false alarms.

"This is wage theft, and we're not copping it. No false alarm charges will be raised until Fire and Rescue NSW pays our members the allowances they are owed," FBEU President Mick Nairn said.

"This industrial action hurts nobody except our employer. We'll stop when they pay us. In the meantime, property owners can enjoy a holiday from these false alarm charges, which are frankly a blatant cash grab that we don't agree with anyway," he said.