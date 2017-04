DODGY AC: A Fire and Rescue NSW crew investigates a dodgy air-conditioning unit at Moonee St, Coffs Harbour on Monday, April 3.

TWO Fire and Rescue NSW crews were tasked to Federation House in Coffs Harbour after reports of a faulty air-conditioner.

A Fire and Rescue NSW spokeswoman said one truck was soon sent back after the call, which was made at 2.15pm.

The other crew remained at the scene on Moonee St to investigate the faulty AC unit and a technician was called in.

No further action was required by the Fire and Rescue NSW crew.