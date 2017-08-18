Firefighters rush to contain windswept grass fire

UPDATE 1.30pm: RURAL Fire Service crews are fighting one out of control fire after controlling another west of Coffs.

A 5ha grass fire is burning out of control while crews have controlled the 52ha fire on Bennetts Rd.

There are seven fires burning from Coridindi down to Nambucca.

For the latest visit the RFS Fires Near Me website.

ORIGINAL 12.45pm: MULTIPLE fire tankers have been tasked to Bennett's Rd, west of Coffs Harbour, where a large grass fire has broken out.

It is understood firefighters are working to prevent the spread of flames across private property.

The Rural Fire Service said so far the fire has burnt out 52 hectares.

The flames are being fanned by 35kmh south westerly winds.

More details to follow.