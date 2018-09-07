BREAKING: Firefighters battle blaze at Casino school

Fire crews have been called to the high school at Casino to battle a blaze in the canteen.

UPDATE, 6.40am: PARENTS and carers have been asked to keep students of Casino High School at home today.

Firefighters are currently battling a blaze at the school.

On Facebook, the school wrote: "Casino High School will be non-operational today. If possible could parents and carers please keep students at home as there will be minimal supervision."

Original story: FIREFIGHTERS have been called to Casino High School this morning to battle a blaze which is believed to have started in the canteen.

Early reports suggest there may have been several explosions, which started around 5am.

The Casino-Yorklea Rural Fire Service brigade is currently at the scene on Queensland Rd, Casino.

They are working with crews from NSW Fire & Rescue Casino.

It is understood police are also at the school this morning, however at this stage it is not known whether the school will be open for students and staff.

The RFS website has currently listed the fire as "out of control".

More to come.