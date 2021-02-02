Menu
The Fire and Rescue NSW , Bellingen crew were on the scene on Tuesday afternoon (February 2).
News

Firefighters on the scene as solar panels sizzle

Janine Watson
2nd Feb 2021 3:20 PM
Staff were evacuated from the Bellingen Shire Council chambers today when a solar panel on the roof started to smoulder.

The Bellingen unit of Fire and Rescue NSW attended the scene and were still there at 3pm (February 2).

Across the State, there has been a spate of rooftop fires in recent years.

Fire and Rescue NSW data shows firefighters attended 139 solar panel fires last year, compared to 22 in 2018 and 56 in 2019.

Ironically, many of the incidents have been linked to direct current (DC) isolator switches - designed to isolate the solar panels from the rest of the house and protect firefighters from electric shock.

A record 101,224 solar panels systems were installed in NSW last year, a 26 per cent jump on the previous record set in 2011.

At the same time, only 619 random inspections were completed in the 12 months to June 30 last year, compared with 954 inspections the previous year.

More details to come

