Firefighters knock down damaging house fire

Keagan Elder
by

A FIRE which appears to have started in a kitchen has caused significant damage to a house.

NSW Fire and Rescue crews from Coffs Harbour teamed up with firefighters from Urunga and Bellingen to extinguish the blaze on Giinagay Way, Urunga.

A NSW Fire and Rescue Media spokesman said crews were alerted to the fire just after 1pm when smoke was reported wafting from the ceiling space.

The spokesman said the first crew arrived at 1.15pm. As more crews arrived, two wearing breathing apparatus then entered and "knocked the fire and down".

He said the fire was mostly contained to the kitchen and ceiling space.

He said there were no reports of the occupants being inside or any injuries.

It is not yet clear what caused the fire.

The spokesman said the scene was handed over to police at 2.45pm for further investigations.

One northbound lane on the Old Pacific Highway at Shortcut Road has been closed.

For the latest traffic conditions, visit livetraffic.com.

house fire nsw fire and rescue urunga

