Firefighters kept busy during dry spell

UNDER CONTROL: A bushfire at Centenary Drive on Sunday has been bought under control.

CONCERNED residents and early morning walkers dialled 000 on Sunday morning after seeing flames and smoke.

Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) said the the pocket of bush on Centenary Drive between the sporting fields and Woolgoolga High School went up in flames in the early hours of Sunday morning.

They first received a call at 5.57am and were on the scene by 6am.

RFS Woolgoolga and FRNSW worked hand in hand to combat the fire and keep it under control.

Deputy Captain Sandy Linton of Woolgoolga Fire Station said the teams were completely happy with how they'd settled the fire by 9.15pm.

"The fire has burnt itself out onto the lake. There will be stuff still smouldering but we're confident it won't cause any more issues,” he said.

Sandy said around five to six hectares were burnt and they were extremely lucky with the SSW wind keeping it away from town.

"We've always had our eye on that corner just in case something happens because the fuel load just builds up over the years.

"At no time was the fire going to be getting away from us. We knew what we were doing and RFS knew what they were doing.

If you come across a fire or anything suspicious, call 000.