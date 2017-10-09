29°
News

Firefighters extinguish fire causing power outages

ON SCENE: NSW Fire and Rescue crews extinguish a electrical fire at the Sapphire Beachfront Estate where the old Pelican Beach Resort was located.
ON SCENE: NSW Fire and Rescue crews extinguish a electrical fire at the Sapphire Beachfront Estate where the old Pelican Beach Resort was located. Matt Deans
Keagan Elder
by

COFFS Harbour NSW Fire and Rescue crews were quick to the scene to extinguish a fire nearby houses.

Station Officer Simon Busby said crews had extinguished an electrical fire which had sparked up in a "above ground (electrical) kiosk".

It is understood the fire near the old Pelican Beach Resort was the cause of the power outage affecting northern Coffs Harbour and Sapphire Beach.

Mr Busby said crews remained at the scene to contain any oil spilling from the kiosk.

"They make a lot of smoke and generate a lot of heat," Mr Busby said.

He said nearby properties were protected.

Photos
View Gallery

Related Items

Topics:  electrical fire fire firefighters nsw fire and rescue power outage sapphire beach

Coffs Coast Advocate
Is this Emerald Beach's best?

Is this Emerald Beach's best?

This stunning home with ocean views is Joanne Vines' Pick of the Week

WATCH: Driver loses number plate at scene of crash

FLATTENED: The 'Keep Left' road sign on Park Beach Rd near the intersection of the Pacific Highway.

Dash cam vision. Motorist takes down road sign.

Unions didn't kill our car makers global politics did

HEADED OFFSHORE: Car manufacture closes in Australia.

What's Got the Coffs Coast talking?

Bouquets and brickbats

Thumbs Up to Shaun Fensom for representing the Coffs Coast and the North Queensland Cowboys this season.

What's Got the Coffs Coast talking?

Local Partners