Firefighters extinguish fire causing power outages

ON SCENE: NSW Fire and Rescue crews extinguish a electrical fire at the Sapphire Beachfront Estate where the old Pelican Beach Resort was located. Matt Deans

COFFS Harbour NSW Fire and Rescue crews were quick to the scene to extinguish a fire nearby houses.

Station Officer Simon Busby said crews had extinguished an electrical fire which had sparked up in a "above ground (electrical) kiosk".

It is understood the fire near the old Pelican Beach Resort was the cause of the power outage affecting northern Coffs Harbour and Sapphire Beach.

Mr Busby said crews remained at the scene to contain any oil spilling from the kiosk.

"They make a lot of smoke and generate a lot of heat," Mr Busby said.

He said nearby properties were protected.