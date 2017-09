BUSH FIRE: Firefighters were called to fight a fire in bushland opposite John Paul College on Hogbin Dr in Coffs Harbour on Monday, September 18, 2017.

FIREFIGHTERS are fighting a fire opposite John Paul College.

The fire is burning in bushland off Hogbin Dr, near Southern Cross University.

Rural Fire Service crews are responding to fires near Arrawarra and Bucca.

There is a high fire risk for the Coffs Harbour, Bellingen and Nambucca regions.