Firefighters battle more than flames as storm rages

Fire Fighters Battle House Fire During Storm at Macksville.

Firefighters had to battle more than flames last night when they responded to a call near Macksville.

Just after 9pm local crews from Fire and Rescue NSW and the Rural Fire Service (RFS) were called to a house fire during a wild storm.

Firefighters battle a house fire during a storm at Macksville. Photo by Frank Redward

The unoccupied house was fully alight by the time firefighters arrived according to Mid North Coast Fire and Rescue NSW duty commander Tony Lenthall.

"Crews when they arrived were confronted with a house totally involved in flames plus obviously the elements were not in their favour - working in a storm with lightning and thunder and heavy rain," Mr Lenthall said.

"So they have done an excellent job to contain and extinguish this fire very quickly."

He praised the efforts of the local Rural Fire Service brigade who helped keep water up to the NSW Fire and Rescue firefighters.

The home was in Figtree Lane at Gumma just east of Macksville.

The house was completely destroyed and investigations continue today into the cause of the blaze.