Menu
Login
News

Firefighters battle fuel tank blaze as semi-trailer crashes

TRUCK CRASH: It took firefighters about 40 minutes to extinguish the B-double blaze 4km south of Urunga in the early hours of Thursday morning, January 11, 2018.
TRUCK CRASH: It took firefighters about 40 minutes to extinguish the B-double blaze 4km south of Urunga in the early hours of Thursday morning, January 11, 2018. Trevor Veale
Keagan Elder
by

FIREFIGHTERS took about 40 minutes to extinguish a b-double blaze in the early hours of the morning.

NSW Fire and Rescue Inspector Tony Lenthall said two Fire and Rescue units and a number of Rural Fire Service crews were called to the fire shortly after 2am.

"Both Fire and Rescue and Rural Fire Service worked well to extinguish the fire quickly," Insp Lenthall said.

He said the call was received at 1.49am with the Urunga Fire and Rescue unit arriving at about 2.10am.

Insp Lenthall described the fire as "significant".

"The captain on scene reported the fuel tanks on the truck were involved in fire," he said.

"There was no contamination ... because the fuel was all burned."

Insp Lenthall said the truck was travelling northbound when it crossed the median strip onto the southbound lanes about 4km south of Urunga, between Ballards Rd and the Urunga interchange.

The truck could still be soon smouldering this morning.

Related Items

Topics:  fire nsw fire and rescue rural fire service truck crash urunga

Coffs Coast Advocate
Driver escapes truck fire

Driver escapes truck fire

Passing motorists pulled a 53-year-old truck driver from his overturned rig moments before it caught fire.

High rise hotel up in the air?

The crane is no longer a fixture on the corner of Gordon St and Harbour Dr

Crane at Coffs Central is down, sending rumour mill into overdrive.

Beaches for 'everyone' to enjoy not just free campers

FREE RIDERS: Local surfer Bryn Goode wants no camping at busy beach car parks on the Coffs Coast. Coffs Harbour City Council said there were signs at its beaches prohibiting free camping.

Local surfer sick of free campers leaving 's****y toilet paper'

Sophisticated beach house beckons

The Real Estate Property Guide is online now - take a look inside

Local Partners