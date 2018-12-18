Firefighters battle blaze near Coffs Harbour Airport

Fire and Rescue teams, as well as the Rural Fire Service are currently on scene at the bushfire.

FIREFIGHTERS are working to contain a fire burning at the southern end of Coffs Harbour Regional Airport.

Coffs Harbour Fire and Rescue Captain Mark Ellis said fire trucks have been put into position at Barcoo Court, south of the airport, to protect properties.

"At this stage they're trying to get to the seat of the fire. Smoke is coming from south of the airport, blowing towards Barcoo Court," he said.

"They've got pumpers in position at Barcoo Court to protect properties if necessary."