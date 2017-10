FLOODING: NSW Fire and Rescue respond to a flooding incident at the Coffs Harbour Public Housing office on Moonee St on Saturday, October 14.

NSW FIRE and Rescue crews have been called to a flooding incident at the Coffs Harbour Public Housing office.

Captain Mark Ellis, of Coffs Harbour NSW Fire and Rescue, said it was the only flooding job the service had been called to so far.

Two crews were called to the Moonee St building at 8.56am.

"They're down there trying to mop it up,” Capt Ellis said.

Capt Ellis said NSW Fire and Rescue also responded to a car fire at Prince St in Coffs Harbour at 11.50pm yesterday.