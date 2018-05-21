Firearms allegedly seized after bikies' homes raided

A high ranking member of the Coffs Harbour Nomads Outlaw Motorcycle Club will appear in Coffs Harbour Local Court today on firearms charges.

A HIGH-ranking member of the Nomads bikie gang's Coffs Harbour chapter will appear in court today after police allegedly uncovered a number of firearms in raids on the Coffs Coast.

A search warrant was executed on a Boambee East address on Sunday involving Coffs Clarence police and members of Strike Force Raptor - the NSW Police unit investigating outlaw motorcycle gang-related crime.

Police allege a number of firearms, which are prohibited under legislation, were seized when a search warrant was executed on a home in Coriedale Dr on Sunday.

A man, aged in his 30s, who is understood to be the president of the local bikie chapter was arrested and charged and bail refused to appear in court today.

Police said search warrants were also executed at the homes of three others people with links to outlaw motorcycle gangs.

It's alleged a number of items believed to be steroids were seized during the search warrants.

Police enquiries are continuing.

More details are set to be released later today.